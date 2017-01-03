Didier elected council president

Fort Wayne City Council President Tom Didier plans to keep meetings moving this year.

"I try to very smoothly move the agenda along," Didier, a Republican, said. "I'm not for a lot of formalities from that standpoint. I just want to make sure that the citizens are heard and all the bills that are read are taken seriously."

Didier, R-3rd, was elected City Council president for 2017 Tuesday. He replaces Councilman Russ Jehl, R-2nd, who served as president last year. The position rotates each year among members of the majority political party. 2017 will be Didier's third time serving as council president.

Didier said he wants to avoid lengthy meetings this year.

"I think it's important that we have quality conversations, but at the same time let's make it important and make it to the point," Didier said, noting he makes more use of the gavel than other past council presidents. "Some of the meetings (in 2016) went on longer than they should have, probably."

Councilman Tom Freistroffer, R-at large, was selected as the council vice president for 2017. Freistroffer will perform the duties of the president should Didier be unable to attend a meeting.

