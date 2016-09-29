Diocese encouraging people to vote

With a vigil, phone calls and home visits, the Fort Wayne-South Bend Diocese will focus this weekend and next on turning out voters prepared to vote their values in the November election, a spokeswoman said today

The activities are part of an effort by the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops' Faithful Citizenship drive, in partnership with PICO National Network's "Together We Vote" campaign that aims to reach 1 million "marginalized voters" nationwide before election day, according to its web site.

Locally, trained volunteers will participate in a vigil at 12:15 p.m. Saturday at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 2213 Brooklyn Ave., before fanning out to the parish's neighborhood on Fort Wayne's near southwest side to contact residents personally, said Audrey Davis, an organizer with the diocese's Office for Social Justice in Fort Wayne.

A similar outreach will take place 3 to 6 p.m. Oct. 9 in the neighborhood of St. Patrick Catholic Church, 2110 S. Harrison St.

The two churches were chosen because both have concentrations of Hispanic and Burmese residents in their congregations and/or schools, Davis said. "A good portion of these voters don't have any tradition of civic engagement in their culture," she said, noting some many come from countries with dictatorships or regimes where voting is discouraged.

However, the drive aims to reach Catholics and non-Catholics, Davis said. Other involved parishes are in Goshen, Ligonier, Plymouth and South Bend.

Other parishes will have civic responsibility messages from the pulpit Sunday, according to diocese officials.

