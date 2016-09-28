Donations collected for funerals

A GoFundMe account has been set up to collect donations for funeral expenses for two children found dead Monday evening after an abduction in Allen County.

As of 10 p.m., the site showed that $9,440 of a $10,000 goal had been raised by more than 50 people in more than 12 hours.

The children, 7-year-old Liliana Hernandez and 6-year-old Rene Pasztor, were taken from a home in the 7000 block of U.S. 33 early Monday morning, according to the Allen County Sheriff’s Department.

A statewide Amber Alert was issued. The children’s mother, Amber Pasztor, showed up in Elkhart on Monday evening and told police she had two dead children in her car.

She has been charged with two counts of murder.