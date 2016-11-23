Downtown hotel planned for 2019

Barbara Bradley Baekgaard delights in getting details just right.

When the Vera Bradley co-founder decided that a chandelier hanging from a 12-foot store ceiling needed a pop of color, she climbed a ladder and personally braided ribbons around the chain.

It’s what she does.

So when Baekgaard felt increasingly frustrated that there isn’t an upscale – yet intimate – local hotel where her guests could stay, she decided to find a company willing to become her partner and make it happen.

Provenance Hotels will incorporate Baekgaard’s “vision and design sensibility” in a 120-room boutique hotel scheduled to open in 2019, officials announced Tuesday. The $27 million project will be downtown, but the exact site hasn’t been finalized.

The financial package hasn’t been finalized either, but the developer isn’t relying on piles of taxpayer money.

“It’s a large commitment of private equity in the deal,” said Bashar Wali, Provenance’s president.

Provenance, which is based in Portland, Oregon, operates award-winning properties in several cities, including Portland and New Orleans. Wali estimated the small, stylish, local hotel will employ 100.

Plans also call for upscale food and beverage service in the lobby alongside shops featuring local artisans.

The hotel chain showcases the unique characteristics of each city where it does business. It’s too early to know what those Fort Wayne-centric touches will be, Wali said.

The partners are interviewing architectural firms, hoping to hire one based in the city or the region.

Baekgaard, who is Vera Bradley’s chief creative officer, unveiled a preliminary rendering that features an Indiana limestone exterior and a roof-top garden.

“I’m all about the beauty of it,” Baekgaard said, laughing. “I’m sure our partners will take care of the rest of it.”

Speaking after her formal remarks Tuesday, Baekgaard said she often invites important clients and business partners to stay at her home because local hotels are generic in design and offerings.

After those business associates conclude their meetings, they typically go home as soon as possible rather than choosing to fly in family members and spend the weekend exploring the city, Baekgaard said.

“I keep thinking there should be something to hold them over,” she added.

Productions at Embassy Theatre and baseball games at Parkview Field are great excuses to stay, Baekgaard said. The final piece is having a high-quality hotel.

“This is really exciting for me,” she said. “I’m starting to check off my bucket list.”

Rob Wallstrom, Vera Bradley’s CEO, said a visitor’s hotel experience sets the tone for the entire trip.

“When we’re trying to attract talent to Fort Wayne, usually the first thing they experience is the hotel” because they fly in at night and immediately check in, he said.

“What they do so well is create a sense of place,” he said of Provenance.

Although the hotel won’t be branded with the Vera Bradley name, the company will do all it can to support Baekgaard’s efforts, Wallstrom said.

Eric Doden, Greater Fort Wayne Inc.’s CEO, announced the hotel project before an invitation-only crowd of local officials and members of the media gathered on the seventh floor in Ash Skyline Plaza.

He praised those who have recently invested in downtown, saying they have created momentum for future projects.

Local economic development officials have predicted that using state and local government subsidies to get initial projects off the ground will foster a dynamic environment that attracts private investment.

Doden implied the tide is turning in that direction.

“They approached us,” he said of Baekgaard and Wallstrom. “I think it’s important to emphasize that. We did not approach them.”

