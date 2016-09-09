Eagle Marsh gets new entrance

The public is invited to join the Little River Wetlands Project and Ducks Unlimited to celebrate the opening of a new entrance area to the Eagle Marsh preserve from 10 a.m. to noon Oct. 8 at the Engle Road entrance.

Parking for the event is available at Summit Brands, 7201 Engle Road, and nearby areas.

The celebration will kick off with the unveiling of a new Eagle Marsh entrance sign and a brief presentation recognizing those honored on two plaques at the site.

One plaque identifies businesses and individuals who helped create Eagle Marsh by donating for its purchase and restoration. The other honors Ducks Unlimited members who have made significant contributions to wetlands conservation by supporting the Northeast Indiana Potholes Program.

The Gateway to Eagle Marsh area has parking for about 14 vehicles and will be landscaped with native plants, shrubs and trees prior to the grand opening.