Early voters like convenience, shorter wait

How to vote early • The Rousseau Centre at 1 E. Main St. will be open for early voting 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday through Oct. 31 and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 29; from Nov. 1 to 3, the center will be open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Additional hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 5 and 8 a.m. to noon Nov. 7. • Early-voting sites at Allen County Public Library branches in Aboite (5630 Coventry Lane), Dupont (536 E. Dupont Road), Georgetown (6600 E. State Blvd.) and Hessen Cassel (3030 E. Paulding Road) will be open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Nov. 1 and 3, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Nov. 4, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 5. • In-person early voters do not have to provide a reason, but, as on Election Day, must have a valid picture ID.

Recently embattled Indiana Secretary of State Connie Lawson stopped by Fort Wayne’s Rousseau Centre on Thursday to check on early voting.

She found a line of about 100 people snaking around the lobby of the former City-County Building.

Voters reported they were waiting about 40 minutes to cast their ballots for president, governor, U.S. senator and other offices ahead of Election Day on Nov. 8.

But several said the convenience of early voting outweighed the wait.

“I have a long work schedule. I work a 12-hour day – two days on and three days off,” said early voter John Heilman of Fort Wayne. “It’s just more convenient.”

Beth Dlug, director of the Allen County Election Board, told Lawson, Indiana’s top election official, that on the first day of early voting Wednesday about 630 ballots were cast. More than 400 more had likely been cast by Lawson’s 3 p.m. visit, Dlug said.

That’s a drop in the bucket compared with the total number of county voters, Barry Schust, Allen County’s Republican voter registration board member, said Thursday morning.

“I would guess we would clear 280,000,” he said, adding staff members have been working long hours and weekends to check thousands of new registrations and address changes.

Those registrations included about 1,500 paper forms gathered by the Indianapolis-based Indiana Voter Registration Project, which the Indiana State Police is continuing to investigate for irregularities.

State police raided the group’s office Oct. 4, and the investigation of two counties widened to include Allen County last week. On Oct. 6, it widened again to 56 counties, including Adams, DeKalb, Huntington, Kosciusko, LaGrange and Noble.

Lawson, a Republican, found herself in the middle of controversy this month after she sent a letter to county election officials warning of potential problems.

Officials from the Indiana Voter Registration Project, run by a longtime Democratic strategist, charged the investigation was politically motivated and said they were asking the U.S. Department of Justice to investigate Lawson and other public officials claiming they tried to suppress registration by black voters.

“I know of no (Justice Department) complaint. I’ve gotten no notice of it,” Lawson said in a brief interview with The Journal Gazette during her visit.

“Our concern is we want people to have confidence in the system” and that their registration and their votes will be handled properly, she said.

Since early voting started in 2004, it has steadily grown in popularity, Lawson said.

“I think they (voters) feel really good to know that their vote is here and recorded and they don’t have to worry about the mail,” she said, comparing the option to absentee ballots.

Still, she advised those planning to vote to check their registration at indianavoters.in.gov and call their local county registration office or a state police tip line at 888-603-3147 if they spot problems.

About 92,000 people checked their registrations on Sunday and Monday alone, she said.

Schust, the Republican voter registration board member, said an additional 400 registrations were received from the Indiana Voter Registration Project last Friday. More than a dozen were for people who did not live in Allen County, and they were passed on to the appropriate office. Staff members have sent letters to people whose forms had problems so they can be corrected.

But if potential voters failed to sign the form or check that they were a citizen and at least 18, he said, those mistakes cannot be corrected now because it is after the Oct. 11 registration deadline.

