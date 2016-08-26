East Noble at Warsaw Football, Aug. 26



East Noble receiver Dylan Hunley, center, reaches to grab the football after it hit the ground when he crossed the goal line for a touchdown against Warsaw on Friday at Warsaw.



East Noble Warsaw during the first half of their game on Friday at Warsaw.



East Noble linebackers Cade Erwin, top, and Kenny Cook, bottom go high-low to crunch Warsaw receiver Rane Kilburn during the first half of their game on Friday at Warsaw.



Warsaw's Devin Street points his finger as he falls ingot he end zone for a touchdown late in the second quarter of the Tigers' game against East Noble on Friday at Warsaw.



Warsaw quarterback Michael Jensen throws a pass in the second quarter of the Tigers' game against East Noble on Friday at Warsaw.



Warsaw's Devon Street, right, wraps up the arms of East Noble's Trey Bruce to stop him from intercepting a Hail Mary pass as time expired in the second quarter of their game on Friday at Warsaw.



East Noble receiver Dylan Hunley, right, cuts to the center of the field to beat Warsaw safety Joseph Harness for a big gain during the second quarter of their game on Friday at Warsaw.



East Noble receiver Dylan Hunley, rear, makes a move to get past Warsaw defensive back Zach Riley during the first half of their game on Friday at Warsaw.



East Noble receiver Dylan Hunley, right, makes a move to get past Warsaw defensive back Zach Riley during the first half of their game on Friday at Warsaw.



Warsaw quarterback Michael Jensen throws a pass during the first half of the Tigers' game against East Noble on Friday at Warsaw.



East Noble receiver Dylan Hunley, right, eludes Warsaw linebacker Jeremy David after catching a pass during the first half of Friday's game at Warsaw.



East Noble quarterback Andrew McCormick, center, stops himself after running in a touchdown with Warsaw's Joseph Harness pursuing him during the first half of their game on Friday at Warsaw.



Warsaw coach Phil Jensen, left, yells a the officials for a touchdown play called for East Noble during the first quarter of their game on Friday at Warsaw.



East Noble linebacker Kenny Cook, right, wraps up Warsaw running back Mason Faas during the first half of their game on Friday at Warsaw.



East Noble's Joshua Barr, center, breaks through the line to wrap up Warsaw running back Rob Sullivan in the Tigers' backfield during the first half of their game on Friday at Warsaw.



East Noble's Joshua Barr, right, wraps up Warsaw running back Rob Sullivan in the Tigers' backfield during the first half of their game on Friday at Warsaw.



Warsaw running back Will McGarvey, second from left, powers into the end zone for a first-quarter touchdown against East Noble on Friday at Warsaw.



Warsaw receiver Rane Kilburn runs with the football after making a catch during the Tigers' game against East Noble on Friday at Warsaw.



Warsaw wide receiver Rane Kilburn reaches out as he dives, coming up just short of catching a would-be touchdown pass at the Tigers' goal line in the second quarter against East Noble on Friday at Warsaw.