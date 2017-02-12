Educators again lead county's top paid

By the numbers Top 10 government earners for 2016 in Allen County Person Job Salary Vicky Carwein IPFW Chancellor $370,036.94 Wendy Robinson FWCS Superintendent $230,164.00 Carl Drummond IPFW Vice Chancellor $198,180.36 Scott Hinderman Executive Director, airport authority $185,652.26 Christopher Himsel NACS Superintendent $176,569.68 David Wesse IPFW Vice Chancellor $176,123.82 Jerrilee Mosier Ivy Tech Chancellor $171,719.11 Michael Clegg Library Associate Director $169,030.26 Joseph Khamalah IPFW Business Faculty $168,829.67 Cigdem Gurgur IPFW Business Faculty $166,207.12 Source: Indiana Gateway for Government Units Databases of these salaries can found at jgdata.net. Salaries for other counties can be found at the Indiana Gateway for Government Units at gateway.ifionline.org/

Educators dominated the list of top government earners in Allen County last year, with many from IPFW.

IPFW Chancellor Vicky Carwein, whose school has had a turbulent few years and will end its Indiana University and Purdue University alliance, tops the list at more than $370,000.

The only non-educators in the top 10 are Scott Hinderman, executive director of airports for the Fort Wayne-Allen County Airport Authority, and Michael Clegg, associate director of the Allen County Public Library. Hinderman’s 2016 salary was $185,652 and Clegg’s was $169,030.

Educators consistently top the list each year, which is typically peppered with superintendents of large public school districts and their top administrators. Among those officials this time is the leader of a charter school with 300 students and a staff of 48.

Dawn Starks, hired by Timothy Johnson Academy in 2015 to turn the historically low-performing school around, was paid $136,000. That’s more than Fort Wayne’s mayor, its fire chief, former police chief, and all Allen County school principals were paid.

Starks said she assumed jobs formerly held by two people – school leader and superintendent – and is paid less than those salaries combined. She cites an increased, less revolving enrollment and a solid staff as evidence the school is improving.

“We’re changing the whole design of the program, so that our students will be with us and we can grow them where they need to be,” she said.

The public employee compensation figures are from the Indiana Gateway for Government Units, a state internet portal providing financial information government units are required to file.

Her salary ranks Starks 37th highest paid among the tens of thousands of people who earned a government paycheck in the county in 2016. Among the county’s four large public school districts, eight people, all superintendents or top administrators, earned more than Starks.

Employees of charter schools, which are autonomous and publicly funded, are not usually high on the list. The schools are free from many state rules and regulations and have greater control over finances, staffing and curriculum. Supporters say charter schools give parents greater choice.

The General Assembly allowed universities to au­thor­ize charter schools in 2001. Johnson Academy, founded the next year, lost its charter with Ball State University in 2013 because of poor performance and insufficient improvement. Trine University picked up the school through its charter authorizing arm Education One LLC. With the leadership change in June 2015, Trine renewed the charter to keep the doors open at least through June 30, 2018.

Johnson Academy, a K-6 school, serves mostly minority and low-income students. Its school board hopes Starks, a former FWCS principal, can revive the school.

“Quite frankly, we wanted to assure our kids had the best opportunity they could academically,” said Joe Jordan, a Johnson Academy board member and president and CEO of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Fort Wayne.

Jordan, who credits Starks with increasing the academic rigor at the school, said he is comfortable with Starks’ pay based on her workload.

Johnson has scored near the bottom among county schools in the state’s standardized test, ISTEP+. Among other public elementary schools, Abbett and Bloomingdale in the Fort Wayne Community Schools district also were at or near the bottom in the latest ISTEP+ results.

Under the much-criticized A-F accountability ratings, Johnson is currently rated a D and has received a D or an F since 2012. Its highest rating was a B in 2010 and 2011.

Thurgood Marshall Leadership Academy, another Fort Wayne charter school, has 158 students. Its leader earned $88,000 last year. The city’s other charter school, Smith Academy for Excellence, with 72 students, has not yet reported its employee compensation figures. In 2015 its leader earned $50,000. Both schools also have struggled academically.

Starks said Johnson Academy was known for a transient enrollment. Students who came were expelled from or had some other problem with another school. Now, the enrollment is more stable, she said.

“We’re becoming that hub in the community that’s needed for our families,” she said, pointing to partnerships with Head Start and the Boys & Girls Clubs.

Starks is responsible for grants and state reports, transportation and the food program among other tasks. Initial 18-hour days have shortened but are still long, she said. “But we definitely have a passion for what we’re doing here. And great things are happening.”

“So, I think they get their money’s worth.”

rshawgo@jg.net