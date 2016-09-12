

Cathie Rowand | The Journal Gazette

Salaheldim and his son Suliman, 4 yrs, listen to a sermon during Eid-al-Adha celebration with the Islamic Community of Greater Fort Wayne at the North Plex Monday morning. 2000 to 2500 Muslims gathered to mark the end of Hajj, the annual pilgrimage to Mecca in Saudi Arabia. Eid-al-Adha is the second most important religious holiday celebrated by Muslims worldwide. gallery



Cathie Rowand | The Journal Gazette

Around 2500 Muslims gathered for Eid-al-Adha celebration with the Islamic Community of Greater Fort Wayne at the North Plex Monday morning. Muslims gathered to mark the end of Hajj, the annual pilgrimage to Mecca in Saudi Arabia. Eid-al-Adha is the second most important religious holiday celebrated by Muslims worldwide. gallery



Cathie Rowand | The Journal Gazette

Around 2500 Muslims pray during Eid-al-Adha celebration with the Islamic Community of Greater Fort Wayne at the North Plex Monday morning. Muslims gathered to mark the end of Hajj, the annual pilgrimage to Mecca in Saudi Arabia. Eid-al-Adha is the second most important religious holiday celebrated by Muslims worldwide. gallery



Cathie Rowand | The Journal Gazette

Around 2500 Muslims pray during Eid-al-Adha celebration with the Islamic Community of Greater Fort Wayne at the North Plex Monday morning. Muslims gathered to mark the end of Hajj, the annual pilgrimage to Mecca in Saudi Arabia. Eid-al-Adha is the second most important religious holiday celebrated by Muslims worldwide. gallery



Cathie Rowand | The Journal Gazette

Mohammad Rahman, 2, and his mother Johra Sharmin, to his right, pray during Eid-al-Adha celebration with the Islamic Community of Greater Fort Wayne at the North Plex Monday morning. 2000 to 2500 Muslims gathered to mark the end of Hajj, the annual pilgrimage to Mecca in Saudi Arabia. Eid-al-Adha is the second most important religious holiday celebrated by Muslims worldwide. gallery



Cathie Rowand | The Journal Gazette

Around 2500 Muslims gathered for Eid-al-Adha celebration with the Islamic Community of Greater Fort Wayne at the North Plex Monday morning. Muslims gathered to mark the end of Hajj, the annual pilgrimage to Mecca in Saudi Arabia. Eid-al-Adha is the second most important religious holiday celebrated by Muslims worldwide. gallery