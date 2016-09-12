 Skip to main content

The Journal Gazette

  • Cathie Rowand | The Journal Gazette
    Salaheldim and his son Suliman, 4 yrs, listen to a sermon during Eid-al-Adha celebration with the Islamic Community of Greater Fort Wayne at the North Plex Monday morning. 2000 to 2500 Muslims gathered to mark the end of Hajj, the annual pilgrimage to Mecca in Saudi Arabia. Eid-al-Adha is the second most important religious holiday celebrated by Muslims worldwide. gallery

  • Cathie Rowand | The Journal Gazette
  • Cathie Rowand | The Journal Gazette
  • Cathie Rowand | The Journal Gazette
  • Cathie Rowand | The Journal Gazette
    Mohammad Rahman, 2, and his mother Johra Sharmin, to his right, pray during Eid-al-Adha celebration with the Islamic Community of Greater Fort Wayne at the North Plex Monday morning. 2000 to 2500 Muslims gathered to mark the end of Hajj, the annual pilgrimage to Mecca in Saudi Arabia. Eid-al-Adha is the second most important religious holiday celebrated by Muslims worldwide. gallery

  • Cathie Rowand | The Journal Gazette
  • Cathie Rowand | The Journal Gazette
September 12, 2016 12:44 PM

Eid-al-Adha Celebration

Around 2500 Muslims gathered Eid-al-Adha celebration with the Islamic Community of Greater Fort Wayne at the North Plex Monday morning. Muslims gathered to mark the end of Hajj, the annual pilgrimage to Mecca in Saudi Arabia. Eid-al-Adha is the second most important religious holiday celebrated by Muslims worldwide.

