Embassy gets $1.7 million to renovate hotel

The Embassy Theatre has received a grant of $1,745,180 from the Regional Cities Initiative to pay for the renovation of four floors of the former Indiana Hotel.

The upgrades include a two-story-high ballroom, a rooftop patio, breakout and rehearsal spaces, new administrative offices, classroom, a history center and improved access to concession areas.

The money comes from $42 million in state funds earned by the 11-county northeast region’s successful Road to One Million proposal. The Indiana Economic Development Corporation announced approval of the theater’s grant Friday.

The Northeast Indiana Regional Development Authority approved the Embassy’s application in July.

The Embassy improvements are part of an overall $10 million project.

The ballroom and most other improvements were largely completed last March and the spaces opened to the public.

Embassy Executive Director Kelly Updike said Embassy officials decided not to delay making the improvements until the hoped-for Regional Cities grant was awarded. The Embassy finished the project by arranging financing to pay for the work.

The grant will allow the Embassy to pay off the loan it took out and become debt-free, which is tremendous, Updike said.

“Now we can focus on our immediate needs and plan for the future,” Updike said.

