Emergency work gets state honor

Fort Wayne emergency workers received awards during the Indiana Emergency Response Conference.

Rita Hughes, with Three Rivers Ambulance Authority, was given the Dispatcher of the Year award.

TRAA was named the EMS Advanced Life Support Provider of the Year (non-fire department based).

The conference, held Friday, is for firefighters, emergency medical services, law enforcement, emergency management agencies, hazardous materials professionals, special operations and telecommunicators.

For more information on the conference, go to www.indianaerc.com.