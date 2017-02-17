Event Center reaction

Here are some reactions to the downtown arena presentation:

Fort Wayne and Allen County officials issued a joint statement saying Mayor Tom Henry and the three Allen County commissioners “will work together to review the designs and cost estimates and develop the next steps to determine if a downtown event center is in the best interest” of the city and county.

Randy Brown, executive vice president and general manager of Memorial Coliseum, reiterated earlier statements that he was in favor of a downtown arena/event center “if there is a way for all of us to be successful.”

He pointed to an earlier study that suggested 40 percent of the downtown site’s business might come from the Coliseum. He questioned whether the center will mean it or the Coliseum will need a subsidy from taxpayers.

The Coliseum showed $45,909 in income above expenses last year. “It bucked the trend,” Brown said. “Most buildings like this lose money.”

Tim Bawmann, president of the Mad Ants:

“We’re hoping that a new arena takes place. … We’re waiting on the city and the county and should it come to fruition our goal would certainly be to move downtown.”

Bawmann said designers took into consideration requests for a team store, locker rooms at National Basketball Association standards, and a Kids Zone for children’s play area.

He said a recent change at the Coliseum – closing off behind-the-baseline seats – has allowed the Ants to have a recent sellout and contain the approximate number of seats the downtown center will have.

Kelly Updike, executive director of Embassy Theatre:

“To us it’s not going to be so much about the building and schematics, but it’s important how it will be programmed and governed. We have a lot of experience and we’re good at what we do and … we’ve asked for a seat at the table.”

Updike said an initial study for the downtown center described many acts that had come or were coming to the Embassy.

“Any other venue will have an impact on us and we want it to be positive. … We’re all for growth, but we want it to be positive.”

Russ Jehl, R-2nd, Fort Wayne City Council:

“My position remains the same – no matter how pretty the drawings are, the process to this point has been opaque and without public input, and the only way forward is through a public referendum. Without the blessing of the public, I will not support any tax increases or bonding for this project.”

Nelson Peters, Republican Allen County commissioner:

“We are appreciative of the opportunity to partner with the city of Fort Wayne in reviewing any initiative that may enhance economic opportunity and the quality of life for the citizens of Allen County.”

– Rosa Salter Rodriguez, The Journal Gazette