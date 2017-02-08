Ex-Democratic official gets charged with theft

The former treasurer of the 3rd Congressional District Democratic Party has been charged with stealing more than $7,000 from the party.

The Kosciusko County prosecutor filed a count of theft against Tyler Robert Cooley, who gave as his address a post office box in Markle.

If convicted, Cooley, who turned 33 on Monday, could face a sentence between six months and 21/2 years in prison.

The Journal Gazette reported Feb. 1 that the Democratic Party leadership had accused Cooley of stealing money after an internal audit showed that funds were missing from a state election campaign account.

Cooley told the newspaper last week, “I can confirm that that happened and that I have been making repayments.” He also said he did not think criminal charges would be filed against him.

According to a probable cause affidavit filed in the Kosciusko County court system, Cooley, who was charged Friday, admitted in July to Noble County Sheriff’s Department Detective Joe Hutsell that he stole money from the Democratic Party between September 2015 and July 2016. He said he withdrew $5,677 from a Democratic Party checking account, stole $700 from a party raffle and took $655 from a party dinner event, for a combined $7,042.

The affidavit stated that Cooley said he “used the money for his own personal use without permission or consent.”

The charge was filed in Kosciusko County because the Democratic Party’s account was at a Warsaw bank.

Then-party chairwoman Carmen Darland told the Noble County Sheriff’s Department about the stolen money on June 24 and said that Cooley had admitted taking it, according to the affidavit. Darland lives in Noble County.

A few days before the theft charge was filed against Cooley, Democratic Party Chairwoman Madalyn Sade-Bartl sent a message to 270 Democrats in the 12-county district informing them of the audit, a “discrepancy” in a party account and the beginning of voluntary restitution by an unnamed former treasurer.

Sade-Bartl, the Churubusco clerk-treasurer, was elected 3rd District party treasurer in July after Cooley resigned. She was elected party chairwoman in January after Darland resigned.

bfrancisco@jg.net