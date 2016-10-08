Ex-clerk Kennedy won't be charged

The Allen County prosecutor’s office has decided not to file any charges against former Fort Wayne City Clerk Sandy Kennedy for violating the city’s ethics policy during a political campaign in October 2015.

Kennedy was accused last year of planning campaign fundraisers and intimidating employees into contributing to the campaign of clerk candidate Angie Davis.

A video recording made by former parking enforcement supervisor Colin Keeney was made public in mid-October supporting claims that employees had their jobs threatened if they didn’t contribute to or work on Davis’ campaign. A later video showed Davis, deputy clerk at the time, and a supervisor, Patty Stahlhut, using a police database to look up contact information for possible campaign donors. That was a violation of city personnel policies but not illegal.

City Councilman John Crawford, R-at large, said the allegations, if true, violated the city’s ethics policy that prohibits promising employment or compensation for political contributions. He also suggested using employees to work on a campaign could be regarded as ghost employment.

Crawford said that if employees in the office had enough time to do campaign work, there were too many employees, and he successfully had the clerk’s office budget cut by 75 percent. It was restored later in 2016.

Kennedy, who had been city clerk for 32 years, abruptly resigned Oct. 13, 2015, citing health concerns.

Then, on Oct. 29, Davis and Stahlhut resigned their positions. Mayor Tom Henry cited what he called inexcusable activities by some employees in announcing Davis’ resignation, but city officials wouldn’t detail the activities the mayor referred to.

Davis later lost the election.

In March 2016, the Indiana State Police launched an investigation as did the State Board of Accounts.

Prosecutor Karen Richards said Friday she had reviewed results of investigations by the Indiana State Police, who made no recommendation, and the State Board of Accounts, which found no criminal wrongdoing.

Richards said she found no actions that could be proven to be criminal beyond a reasonable doubt.

“There may have been mismanagement and inappropriateness, but nothing that rose to a criminal level,” Richards said.

Kennedy did not respond to a message left on her phone asking for comment.

