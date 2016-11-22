Exhibiting Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy



Cathie Rowand | The Journal Gazette

Ivy Tech visual communications student Sarah McDonald finishes up a mural of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. at Ivy Tech Northeast’s Student Life Center on Monday. The mural was painted by visual communications instructor Jared Applegate and students in his History of Design class. The mural is part of the Martin Luther King Jr. Legacy Project, an ARTivism exhibition designed increase awareness of Dr. King. Submissions statewide will be judged and the top three will receive scholarships.