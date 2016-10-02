Photos by Chad Ryan | The Journal Gazette
Half marathon runners travel south on Calhoun Street on Saturday. The half marathon was won by Elias Rojas.
Sam Bird hits the finish line at 2 hours, 42 minutes and 49 seconds to win the inaugural full marathon on Saturday at the Fort4Fitness Fall Festival at Parkview Field.
A 10K participant jogs down Fairfield Avenue on her way to Parkview Field on Saturday.
Wearing jack-o’-lantern shirts, 10K participants from left, Becky Siegel, Brad Lambright and Brenda Wylie-Biggs laugh with one another as they navigate the course during the Fort4Fitness Fall Festival on Saturday.
Chad Ryan | The Journal Gazette
Metals await distribution to the finishers of the inaugural full marathon at Fort4Fitness Fall Festival on Saturday. (with video)
October 02, 2016 1:02 AM
Fort4Fitness runs through the city
Race results
Marathon: Sam Bird won in 2 hours, 42 minutes, 49 seconds and Lindsay Cordes was the first female finisher (second overall) in 2:58.47.
Half marathon: Elias Rojas won in 1:10:36 and former Olympian and Kendallville native Amy Begley won the women’s half in 1:31:40.
10K: Austen Davenport won in 35:02 and Inngry Maria Barbosa Olaya won the women’s race in 41:51.
4-mile: Ryan Landis won in 23:33 and Courtney Chapman won the women’s race in 30:16.