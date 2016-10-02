Fort4Fitness runs through the city

Race results

Marathon: Sam Bird won in 2 hours, 42 minutes, 49 seconds and Lindsay Cordes was the first female finisher (second overall) in 2:58.47.

Half marathon: Elias Rojas won in 1:10:36 and former Olympian and Kendallville native Amy Begley won the women’s half in 1:31:40.

10K: Austen Davenport won in 35:02 and Inngry Maria Barbosa Olaya won the women’s race in 41:51.

4-mile: Ryan Landis won in 23:33 and Courtney Chapman won the women’s race in 30:16.