FWA starts nonstop flights to NY

Flights from Fort Wayne International Airport to Newark (N.J.) Liberty International Airport officially started Wednesday.

It’s the first time in the Fort Wayne airport’s 75-year history that it is offering nonstop flights to the New York area, said Lauren Zuber, air service and marketing manager for the Fort Wayne-Allen County Airport Authority.

The airport did offer air service to the New York City area in the past, but planes would stop along the way to pick up passengers in other markets.

“As a region northeast Indiana sought service to a large hub on the East Coast of the United States, and this new service to Newark is the direct result of the collaboration, positivity and perseverance that our community embodies,” said Scott Hinderman, executive director of airports for the Fort Wayne-Allen County Airport Authority.

Currently there is one scheduled flight per day, departing Fort Wayne at 6 a.m. and landing in Newark at 7:53 a.m.

There is also a return flight each day, departing Newark at 7:59 p.m., arriving in Fort Wayne at 9:59 p.m. The flights will be serviced by United Airlines.

“United’s nonstop service to our hub in Newark provides our customers with convenient access to the New York City area and offers numerous opportunities for domestic and international connections,” said Kimberly Egan, sales manager for Untied Airlines.

