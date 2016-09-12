FWCS opposes dropping business personal property tax

The Fort Wayne Community Schools board Monday night came out against scrapping the business personal property tax.

With a 6-0 vote, board members opposed a proposal to phase out the tax on new business equipment over the next 10 years. First term Republican Fort Wayne City Councilman Jason Arp introduced the measure at a July council meeting, and it is expected to be discussed at two meetings this month.

The tax is levied on certain non-real-estate-related investments by businesses, including computers and manufacturing equipment.

Board President Mark GiaQuinta pledged Friday the board would take up a resolution to urge city council to reject the tax rollback. He appeared with FWCS Superintendent Wendy Robinson at a news conference at which Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry announced his opposition.

For more on this story, see Tuesday's print edition of The Journal Gazette or return to www.journalgazette.net after 1 a.m.

rsalter@jg.net