FWFD helping to protect Parkview

Parkview Regional Medical Center has entered into a fire protection contract with the Fort Wayne Fire Department that comes at a lower price compared with what it would have paid in taxes had an annexation proposal been approved last spring.

The contract calls for the hospital to pay $5,000 for inspections and $2,000 for each fire run that is made.

The fee for fire runs is based upon the average cost of all runs.

The hospital will continue to receive fire protection from the Huntertown Fire Department.

Before the contract was signed in April, Huntertown would respond to all calls. If it needed assistance, it would call on Fort Wayne for aid.

Now when a call is made, both fire departments will respond.

The contract is not unusual. The fire department used to contract with Fort Wayne Community Schools to cover four schools not in the city limits. Three of those schools are now closed, but Wayne High School is still covered.

Parkview and the city actually started negotiating a contract when construction first started on the hospital years ago. For some reason, Fire Chief Eric Leahey said, no contract was ever signed. Then, late last year, the hospital reopened negotiations, and a contract was signed in April.

Eric Clabaugh, director of communications for Parkview, said the hospital’s leadership team decided, out of an abundance of caution, to negotiate the contract.

The hospital, which is just outside the city limits, has thousands of patients, employees and visitors per day, he said.

“We’ve got a million square feet, and every second counts” in an emergency, Clabaugh said. “It was important to establish a plan.”

Also, hospital and fire officials noted, Fort Wayne has fire houses that are closer than Huntertown’s.

Parkview was part of a 23-square-mile area that the city tried to annex this year.

The hospital itself is tax exempt because it is a nonprofit, but other occupants of the medical complex, which includes private practices and personal property, pay about $1,372,000 in property taxes per year, but none of those taxes go to Fort Wayne.

Had the annexation been approved, the tax bill would have increased by $860,000 a year, and the hospital would have automatically come under the Fort Wayne Fire Department’s jurisdiction.

The annexation was voted down by the City Council in May.

Clabaugh said the annexation and beliefs that it might fail had nothing to do with Parkview negotiating the contract.

