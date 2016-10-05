FWFD wants to run ambulances

The Fort Wayne Fire Department announced a proposal to absorb ambulance services in Allen County from the Three Rivers Ambulance Authority.

Fire department officials say the change would provide better response times and more efficient care. About 75 percent of the time, Fort Wayne firefighters are first on the scene of an emergency situation, arriving before the ambulance, Fire Chief Eric Lahey said Tuesday.

“We know there’s a certain amount of profit that leaves our city every year that goes down to Tyler, Texas,” Lahey said. “We want to take that profit and reinvest it into the system. So for us, it’s about more efficient government and utilizing the resources we have right now in order to better provide a service for our citizens.”

Paramedics Plus, which employs the paramedics who operate with TRAA, is based in Tyler, Texas.

The move would dissolve TRAA and would place all the ambulance authority’s equipment and assets under the control of the fire department. The shift would not result in higher taxes for residents, Lahey said, because ambulance operations would continue to be funded through user fees as they are currently.

The fire department plans to offer positions to current TRAA and Paramedics Plus employees as well.

“Our model accounts for all new equipment, so we’ll be able to fund new ambulances, new equipment to equip those ambulances, all within the money that exists right now,” Lahey said. “There’s about $5 million in cash assets over there at TRAA that gets split between the city and the county, so we would take that money and help offset some of the startup costs associated with the model.”

TRAA is disappointed in the fire department’s decision to try to eliminate its services, said Rob Smith, the ambulance authority’s chief operating officer.

“For us, it’s a huge disappointment for the city to want to go in that direction,” Smith said. “We feel like we’re providing excellent service, and at no tax dollars from the citizens.”

Smith said he does not disagree that firefighter crews are usually first on scene during an emergency.

“That’s the design of the system. A first responder is supposed to be first,” Smith said. “All across the country, first responders arrive first for a reason – to start the care. The transport component of it coming behind is actually the way the system is designed, and it works perfectly.”

TRAA plans to come before the City Council at the appropriate time to make its case for why the authority should remain in place. The ambulance authority plans to hold a news conference to address the city’s proposal this afternoon.

The fire department’s proposal requires the city to enter into an agreement with the county to place countywide ambulance services under the direction of the city fire department. If that agreement is approved, an ordinance to approve the fire department’s ambulance system will be introduced to the City Council.

The earliest the new model could take effect July 1, 2018.

