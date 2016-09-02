Fairfield section closing for power washing

The Citizens Square parking lot will be restricted for 60 days, beginning Tuesday, for maintenance and repair work, the city of Fort Wayne said today.

The closure will allow a contractor to perform pressure washing, the city's traffic engineering department said in a statement.

Northbound Fairfield will detour using Taylor Street, Broadway and Jefferson Boulevard, the statement said. Southbound Fairfield will use Baker Street, Calhoun Street and Masterson Avenue.

For questions or to report problems, call 427-1172.