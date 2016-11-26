Faith-based clinic relies on donations

To donate Living Luke’s Legacy Clinic, Bethlehem Lutheran Church 3705 S. Anthony Blvd., Fort Wayne Phone: 744-3228 Purpose: Provide free general medical care for all ages, including physical exams for employment, foster parenting, sports, day care, head start; tuberculosis tests for employment purpose; diabetes, hypertension and respiratory care; and supplies when available. Needs: Gift cards for medical and office supplies, personal hygiene supplies, office paper, disposable gloves, scarves and hats and hand sanitizer. Drop-off: Monday to Friday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at church office.

Living Luke’s Legacy, a free clinic operating out of Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 3705 S. Anthony Blvd., is only open four days a month – the first and third Wednesdays and Saturdays.

But the patients come, usually about 40 on Wednesdays and 25 or so on Saturdays.

There are other clinics that people can go to, but unlike others, Living Luke’s Legacy is totally faith-based. It gets no government grants. That way patients don’t have to produce identification. They don’t need proof of insurance. And there’s no copay.

Yes, some patients might have insurance through the Affordable Care Act, but what if they have a sky-high deductible? They can’t afford to go to the doctor.

That’s why they show up at Living Luke’s Legacy.

“Our goal is to not make people feel like a number,” says Anita Doctor, a nurse practitioner who runs the clinic.

Living Luke’s Legacy is one of many area nonprofit groups included in The Journal Gazette’s annual holiday charity giving list. The alphabetical listing of charities and their needs began Friday and continues today.

Among the services the clinic offers, besides treating people for minor illnesses, allergies and other conditions, is pre-employment physicals.

People are often required to get physicals to show they have no communicable diseases in order to get a job, to get into preschool, to be admitted into head start, to get into some health-training programs or even to get into certain nursing programs at IVY Tech.

But many can’t afford to go to a regular doctor for those physicals, even if they have insurance,

“When you have to get a physical for your third job,” your insurance, if you have it, might not be any good, Doctor said. Insurance will only pay for so many physicals a year.

Doctor provides free TB tests, hands out free test strips to people with diabetes, and over-the-counter medication.

“We’re the only place that gives out over-the-counter medication,” Doctor says.

The clinic provides more than that, though. Doctor goes online to find free samples of anything she can find. When clients leave, they can choose from baskets that contain what they might need.

In the winter she distributes hats and gloves and scarfs. Sometimes her clients don’t have those.

fgray@jg.net