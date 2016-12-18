Family celebrates small wins over autism

Autism Spectrum Disorder • The incidence of autism is 1 in 68 children in the U.S. and affects four times more boys than girls. A bio-neurological developmental disability, autism generally appears before the age of 3. • Autism affects the normal development of the brain in the areas of social interaction, communication skills and cognitive function. About 40 percent of children with autism do not speak. About 25 percent to 30 percent of children with autism have some words at 12 to 18 months of age and then lose them. Others might speak, but not until later in childhood. • A 2008 Danish Study found that the mortality risk among those with autism was nearly twice that of the general population. • Autism is treatable. • There is no cure, though with early intervention and treatment, the diverse symptoms related to autism can be greatly improved and in some cases overcome. Source: Centers for Disease Prevention and Control

NEW HAVEN – Brian and Mackenzie Brockhaus remember the day they discovered a way to break through the communication barrier that isolated their autistic son, Dane.

They had enrolled the preschooler in a gymnastics class where he became preoccupied with a wall, Mackenzie Brockhaus said.

The wall was adorned with nine different, numbered shapes in various colors.

“At that time we had no concept of what he knew because he was non-verbal,” Mackenzie said. “We asked him, ‘Where is the heart?’ and he walked up and pointed to it.”

Dane not only knew the shapes, but could also correctly identify the different colors and numbers. His parents were incredulous.

“We said, ‘Wow. This kid knows nine numbers, nine colors and nine shapes. He can point. There’s a way to communicate!’ ” Mackenzie said.

Dane, now 11, is much more verbal and doing well, but his parents acknowledge those early years – from age 2 when Dane was diagnosed with autism until he was 4 – were rough.

Autism spectrum disorder, a developmental disability that can cause significant social, communication and behavioral challenges, affects 1 in 68, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Boys are four times more likely to have autism than girls.

Prompted by a growing awareness of the disorder, help and resources are expanding, including in Fort Wayne where a local service provider added a third location this month.

Research dollars lagging behind

Many autism experts believe the prevalence of autism is actually higher than the CDC numbers, said Wendy Fournier, president and founding board member of the National Autism Association, headquartered in Portsmouth, Rhode Island. “We really have no good, timely studies. This has been an issue for 20 years.”

The widely used CDC statistics were published four years ago, Fournier said.

“We do know that 20 years ago the prevalence of autism was thought to be 1 in 10,000 and now it is 1 in 68,” she said.

Autism is the fastest growing developmental disorder and yet, the most underfunded, which is frustrating for the parents of children with autism, like Fournier.

Her youngest daughter, now 17, was diagnosed with autism in 2002.

The cause of autism is not known, but it’s been narrowed to two things, Fournier said, “genetic susceptibilities and environmental factors.”

Autism can often be accompanied by many other disorders including allergies, asthma, epilepsy, bowel disease, gastrointestinal and digestive disorders, viral infections and feeding disorders.

“We have behavior therapy (for treatment), but no one is looking at the underlying problems these kids have,” Fournier said. “They might be in pain and have horrible behavioral problems because they are unable to communicate what they are feeling.”

Early therapy ‘really helped’

For years, Dane Brockhaus was in physical, occupational and speech therapy at Turnstone in Fort Wayne. A fifth-grader at Park Hill Learning Center in New Haven, he has one 45-minute speech therapy session a week at Turnstone.

Dane was a normal baby and toddler, but hit a regression point at 18 months, his parents said.

“He was saying words like ‘Mom,’ ‘Dad,’ ‘outside,’ and feeding himself and that all stopped,” said Mackenzie Brockhaus. “And, he stopped looking at faces.”

After a relative asked if it could be autism, the Brockhauses found a checklist on the internet.

“We checked off all of the symptoms but one,” Mackenzie Brockhaus said. “He did like to hug, but that was the only symptom he did not have.”

In addition to autism, Dane was diagnosed with a sensory processing disorder. He did not like bright lights, wind, clothing tags and grass. “Early intervention and therapy really helped with that,” Mackenzie Brockhaus said.

Dane quit talking when he was 18 months old and did not speak again until he was 4.

Both parents have a keen sense of humor, which has eased them through some rough times.

Instead of just saying no, Dane will say, “Uh, uh, no fank you, please,” a phrase the entire family now uses to say no.

“How many kids have their own catchphrases?” his dad quips.

A meltdown can often be avoided if the family explains to Dane exactly what is to happen, Mackenzie said. To prepare Dane for the family’s first vacation to Disney World a few years ago, his parents and an aunt made “pre” scrapbooks to show Dane what he could expect to see and do, which helped immensely, Mackenzie said. When he does have a meltdown, his parents will often say loudly to nearby strangers who are eying them warily, “Oh, Dane, it’s that darn autism again!”

Dane has an older sibling, Elexis, who attends IPFW and is in the Army National Guard, and three younger siblings, Emma, 10, and twins Dexter and Joviana, 5.

Elexis and her mother are considering becoming licensed special needs teachers.

Mackenzie has been a substitute teacher in East Allen County Schools special education classes for several years and is a member of the EACS District Autism Team, which hosts an annual Autism Resource Fair in April.

Fort Wayne center expands

The Indiana Resource Center for Autism at the Indiana Institute on Disability and Community has numerous resources for parents of children with autism that can be found at iidc.indiana.edu. The center is part of Indiana University.

In northeast Indiana, the Fort Wayne Autism Center just opened a third location in southwest Allen County at 5750 Falls Drive.

The Fort Wayne Autism Center launched in 2011 at 12912 Coldwater Road with two clients. A second location soon followed at the Parkview Regional campus. Today, there are 30 clients, said Danielle Pelz, the center’s regional vice president.

The centers offer children with autism, ages 18 months to 16 years, intensive therapy and programs to treat skill defects.

In any given session, the ratio of therapist to child is 1:1, Pelz said. Applied behavior analysis – or ABA – is used to bring about positive change in behaviors. ABA is currently the only proven therapy for autism and has been endorsed by the American Psychological Association and the U.S. Surgeon General.

“We are ensuring our kids integrate play into therapy,” Pelz said. “We blur that line in our work and play activities.”

Most children spend 20 to 40 hours a week at the center.

“Our goal is to work ourselves out of a job and help them through a transition to a typical classroom,” Pelz said.

Therapists converse with parents daily and meet monthly to discuss goals and achievements.

“We have seen big impacts of ABA in each child in different ways,” Pelz said. “We frequently have seen a decrease in challenging behavior or in hurting themselves. Or maybe they are able to ask for something for the first time.”

The business is an authorized Bierman ABA Center, with other locations in Indi­anapo­lis and Boston.

Early intervention is critical when it comes to autism, Pelz said. “Early screening can make a difference for children with autism. There is help and support out there.”

Services making a difference

The Children’s Autism Center, sponsored by the Lutheran Health Network, has two locations in Fort Wayne, one at 10313 Aboite Center Road and one at 10820 Coldwater Road. The not-for-profit is celebrating its 10-year anniversary.

When the centers were founded, there were six clients. Today there are 50 to 60 clients, said Lisa Brown, a board-certified behavior analyst.

“We work with clients to find out what motivates them and then use that motivation to reward them,” Brown said. “With the adults, we may work on job skills to prepare them for the workplace.”

The center works with all ages of children and others up to age 20. Clients can visit the center and the staff also makes home visits.

Most of the services are covered by insurance. Indiana mandates insurance coverage for individuals with autism for any accident or health insurance policy that is issued on a group basis and insurers selling individual policies must offer the option to include coverage for autism.

The center is in the process of becoming a provider of Medicaid.

“We strive to serve the community and we don’t want finances to be a hindrance,” said Kely Sandels, who is a board-certified behavior analyst and clinical director of the center.

Sandels has seen the impact of services.

“We see it when a child ties his shoes for the first time; when a young adult prepares for a job; when a client is able to communicate verbally, through sign language, or by using a picture exchange system. Many of our clients are non-verbal and we try to teach them functional language so they can communicate in some form,” she said.

Celebrating every small victory

Mackenzie Brockhaus said her son Dane is “doing really well now. He has wonderful teachers and although he is not appropriate for general education classes, he has made great strides.”

Dane is not as aggressive as he once was due to improved communication skills. He is “hyper-focused” on geography and Minecraft – a virtual game where users create their own worlds using building blocks and their own creativity, Mackenzie said. He is a whiz when it comes to GPS and often tracks the family trips, shouting out exit names and numbers that he has memorized.

“He has always had that ability to know where he is in space,” Mackenzie said.

“It has gotten better,” she said. “At first, we just tried to get though one day at a time. We continue to celebrate every small victory of Dane’s and enjoy all of our children.”

Despite the optimism, the Brockhauses sometimes wonder: “Will Dane ever live on his own? Will he ever date? Who will take care of him when we are gone?”

For now, there are no answers.