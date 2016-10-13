Family unites for veteran's honor

On the Web • To start a local chapter of Quilts of Valor, contact the appropriate state representative of the group through www.qovf.org.

The far-flung family of Albert Gust of Fort Wayne got together last night for the first time in a while – stitched together by a special quilt.

In a ceremony at Allen County Post 499 of the American Legion, Gust was presented with a Quilt of Valor, a tribute in fabric to the service of the 91-year-old Navy veteran, who served in the Pacific Theater during World War II and stateside during the Korean War.

His son from Maryland, Steven Gust, was there. So was his daughter, Barbara Murray, who traveled from South Carolina. His son Pete Gust, who lives in Fort Wayne and recently became his dad’s caretaker, also shared the moment, as did two of 10 grandchildren.

Steven Gust said the family lived in Fort Wayne beginning around 1965, after his father, who grew up in Logansport, left military service to work for G.W. Berkheimer, a heating and air conditioning company. After he retired, he moved to Georgia, where another daughter, Elizabeth Carpenter, lives. She was unable to make the presentation.

Steve Gust said the process that resulted in the quilt began when family members visited an air show in Georgia and saw a display set up by the organization, which has chapters nationwide. His father was signed up to receive a quilt but then moved back to Fort Wayne, and he and the quilters lost touch.

It was through the persistence of Nettie Wilson, of Fayetteville, Georgia, who made contact with the local post’s adjutant, Bill McEldowney, that Gust was found by the Georgia quilters who made the quilt. There is no chapter in this part of Indiana, Wilson said.

Quilts of Valor has as its mission making quilts with patterns and colors symbolic of active military members’ and veterans’ service, regardless of when or where they served, McEldowney said.

The idea is “to cover service members and veterans touched by war with comforting and healing.”

The projects are taken on by hobby quilting groups, many of them based at quilt shops. Since its founding in 2003 by Catherine Roberts of Seaford, Delaware, whose son was deployed in Iraq, the group has awarded 146,387 quilts.

Group members consider them “the civilian equivalent of a Purple Heart.”

Steven Gust says his father never saw combat during World War II and never rose in the ranks. He enlisted in 1943 and served until 1945, shipped out from San Francisco to Australia, where he served on what was known as a “sub tender,” a ship that serviced the submarine fleet.

Later, he served as a radio operator in the Philippines, relaying ship and troop movements. “Of course it was all in Morse code in those days,” Steve Gust said. Gus went back to active duty between 1950 and 1952, he said.

Ironically, just before Gust, a widower, was found by the Georgia quilters, he broke his hip. He’s now recuperating, and Steve Gust says the red, white and blue coverlet will come in handy.

“We think it’s such a nice testimony to veterans and people in the service,” he said.

Steve Gust predicted his father would become emotional at the presentation and cry – and the elder Gust did.

Usually he said, “it’s weddings and funerals” when family members see each other. “It’s nice to have another excuse.”

