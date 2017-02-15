Federal jury convicts 3 in robbery spree

Two Fort Wayne men have been convicted in federal court on robbery-related charges after a five-day jury trial.

U.S. Attorney Josh J. Minkler said Tuesday that Damion McKissick and Earl Lee Walker, both 38, were convicted along with Duprece Jett, 38, of Indianapolis of conspiracy to commit robbery and attempted bank robbery. The jury trial was before U.S. District Judge Tanya Walton Pratt.

“The reign of terror for these three men is over,” Minkler, of Indiana’s southern district, said in a news release. “Those who put our citizens in harm’s way and disrupt commerce in central Indiana will be held accountable.”

Jett and McKissick, dubbed the Rick James robbers due to their long hair and sunglasses disguise, began their conspiracy in September 2015, with the robbery of the Advanced America check cashing service in the 5600 block of Georgetown Road in Indianapolis. That was followed by the robberies of the Indiana Members Credit Union on Wesleyan Road in Indianapolis on Sept. 19, 2015, and in Avon on Nov. 19, 2015.

On Dec. 12, 2015, Jett, McKissick and Walker tried to rob the IMCU near East 96th Street and Grey Road in Carmel, but law enforcement officials intervened.

The three fled, setting off a car chase that went through Hamilton, Marion and Boone counties reaching speeds in excess of 100 mph. The pursuit ended near U.S. 421 and Indiana 32, where all were apprehended.

Sentencing for the three is scheduled for May. They could face up to 40 years’ imprisonment.