Feds in Alabama capture suspect in city homicide

A 28-year-old man wanted in a July homicide in Fort Wayne was arrested Monday in Alabama, city police said.

Christopher Figgs of Fort Wayne, who was charged Aug. 3 with murder, was found by the U.S. Marshals Service’s Task Force in Huntsville, Alabama. He was arrested without incident, according to a news release.

The murder charge stems from the July 6 shooting death of Edword Kiel, 28. Kiel was shot while he sat in his vehicle in the 3400 block of McKinnie Avenue. The shooting was over an ex-girlfriend of Figgs’ who was with Kiel at the time of the shooting.

A Kahr CM9 was used in the shooting, according to an Allen County Superior Court document.

The woman said Kiel tried to escape in the car, but Figgs ran around the front of the car to the driver’s side and started shooting into the car as they passed, striking Kiel. Kiel passed out and the car hit a tree, according to a court document. The woman suffered minor injuries, police said previously.

Figgs was previously convicted of carrying a handgun without a license in 2010.

A day after Kiel’s death, police said at a news conference they were looking to speak with Figgs in connection with the shooting.