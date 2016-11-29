Feed mill seeks tax break for expansion

Sauder Feeds, an animal feed business with a presence in Grabill for nearly 100 years, is planning to expand.

The company is asking the town council to declare its site at 14033 Grabill Road in Cedar Creek Township an economic revitalization area, which would make it eligible for a tax abatement on $4.65 million in manufacturing and real estate improvements.

The abatement will last until Dec. 7, 2018.

In an application for the abatement, Sauder officials say the business is operating in a manufacturing plant with equipment dating to 1969. The company, formerly known as Sauder Farms, was founded as an egg hatchery in 1918.

“At the present time, we are turning away business because of capacity limitations with our older equipment,” the application states.

“A newer pellet mill and bin structure will allow us to manufacture more tonnage and increase our revenue, most likely providing more jobs for area residents and definitely providing job security for current employees.”

The new equipment will have automated features, the application states. The company also proposes building a new scale north of the current buildings and overhead storage bins above it.

The expansion will create two full-time jobs, one for a truck driver and one for an office worker, and seven part-time jobs. Five will be in office sales, two in trucking and one in maintenance. A seasonal grain handler position also will be created.

A public hearing has been scheduled for 7 p.m. Dec. 7 at Grabill Town Hall, 13717 First St.

The company makes feed for a variety of farm livestock such as cattle, pigs, horses, sheep and poultry. Sauder also manufactures feed for dogs, rabbits, guinea pigs, game birds, ducks, llamas, ostriches, rheas, buffalo, deer, elk, foxes and goats, including mountain goats.

Also offered are feeds custom-mixed to customer specifications. And the business, which reports 26 current employees, also sells associated animal-care items such as bedding, nutrients, medicine and supplies.

“They’re a long-time company that’s been there, and they’re spending a lot of money on new equipment … to do newer things … and creating new jobs,” said Wilmer Delagrange, president of Grabill’s Town Council.

The council gave preliminary approval to the plan Nov. 7 and must vote for final passage at some point after the hearing.

rsalter@jg.net