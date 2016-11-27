Fest returns Christ to Christmas

After a full day of Black Friday shopping, Danyiel Colbert was again among throngs of people Saturday, this time at an event emphasizing the birth of Jesus.

The Fort Wayne woman said the numerous signs promoting Christmas in the Park prompted her to attend the Franke Park festivities, which included musical entertainment, children’s games and crafts, a Nativity tent and a petting zoo.

“My daughter loves animals,” Colbert said, noting that her daughter is 2.

Colbert, along with fellow attendee Sarah Martin, also of Fort Wayne, described the event as a nice way to get into the holiday spirit – a characterization organizers would surely welcome.

Don Duff, president of the event’s sponsor, Christ Child Festival of Fort Wayne Inc., said the event’s timing is important because it starts the Christmas season centered around Jesus.

Last year, Christmas in the Park drew an estimated 12,000 to 15,000 visitors, Duff said, adding he expects even more people this year based on Saturday’s “excellent” turnout.

The event continues from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. today. Admission, parking, entertainment and refreshments are free. Most attractions are in a pavilion or a heated tent.

Duff described Franke Park as a “perfect” venue for the event, which was held at the University of Saint Francis Performing Arts Center in 2013 after about 60 years at Memorial Coliseum.

On Saturday, 15-year-olds Emily Shaull and Patrick Richhart were among a group of young actors from the Fire & Light Academy who portrayed various characters, such as a baker and an apothecary, in a recreation of the streets of Bethlehem. The teens played the roles of Mary and Joseph.

Cradling a doll representing baby Jesus, Emily said her role involved interacting with visitors and telling the story of Jesus’ birth.

“It’s fun,” she said.

In addition to the Christmas-related activities, Duff said, attendees may write a note thanking a veteran, donate postage to help ship hand-sewn dresses to a needy children in Africa and, new this year, participate in an effort to thank police officers with a goody bag.

Visit www.christchildfest.org for information.

asloboda@jg.net