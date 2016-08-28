Festival for every taste

It’s impossible to say how many people attend Taste of the Arts for the arts … and how many are there for the tastes.

But many seemed to be enjoying a bit of both on a muggy Saturday afternoon.

Music filled the air and mimes performed on East Main Street while people walked about with ribs, nachos, beer and cheesecake. A psychic read tarot cards in exchange for donations.

For Bridget Jones, the annual festival presented an opportunity.

The former owner of B.J.’s Seafood Heaven, which closed in 2004, wants to get back into the kitchen. Her goal is to buy a food truck – or even just a trailer – to peddle her fried fish, hoppin’ john, fried green tomatoes and peach cobbler.

But, first, she wanted to get some customer feedback. So she set up a booth at Taste of the Arts, which drew thousands of people downtown Friday and Saturday.

“She’s trying to get an idea how people are taking to the chicken and waffles and other things she’s offering,” said Carol Banks, Jones’ sister. Banks brought her mother and her daughter along to the outdoor event.

So far, so good, Jones said Saturday afternoon while taking a quick break from Savannah Soul’s debut outing. Each of the menu items was about equally in demand, she said.

Travis Kreager was focused on the festival’s food, too.

The local man was walking around while digging into a Korean noodle bowl. Earlier, he listened to his friend’s band, Exterminate All Rational Thought, perform. Later, he was hanging out with another friend, Joel Forman. They were in the same youth group back in high school.

Forman, who lives in Marion, was in town with his wife, Carolina Forman, an artisan, who was selling mugs, bowls and other items at the Sticky Stone Pottery tent. They planned to hit up the food booths when she got a break.

Booths featuring arts-related activities for kids were set up in Freimann Square. Fort Wayne Youtheatre, Fort Wayne Ballet, Fort Wayne Philharmonic and many others offered schedules and literature to passersby.

Ella Nix, 11, and Isabel Follrod, 12, stood behind a table for the Fort Wayne Children’s Choir.

The young members are enthusiastic ambassadors for the group, which practices various styles of music twice a week for 90 minutes.

“You get to sing at The Nutcracker and the holiday pops” and other special events, Ella said. “We sing songs in different languages.”

Isabel likes that she’s made new friends in the group and learned how to read music.

Among the trinkets they were handing out were small pinwheels, which they use to practice breath control, a skill that allows them to hold notes longer.

“The trick,” Ella said, “is to go low and slow.”

Becky Walter, director of the Whitley County Children’s Choir, looked on with pride.

“We teach them to be independent learners,” Walter said. “These kids, when they come out of choir, are magnificent musicians.”

