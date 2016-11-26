 Skip to main content

  • Photos by Rachel Von | The Journal Gazette
    Isaac Stepney, 5, keeps a watchful eye on trains going at the 17th annual Festival of Trains at Science Central on Friday. The Festival of Trains allows enthusiasts to observe model train sets in action – demonstrated by local model train groups – learn about train safety and history, as well as having hands-on fun at the Train Stop, a room full of train sets for exploration.

  • Maumee Valley Model Railroad Club’s Carl Dirig works on keeping train cars on track during the opening day of the Festival of Trains on Friday at Science Central.
  • A model train excites Sawyer Purdy, 3, at the Festival of Trains. The event runs today from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m.
November 26, 2016 1:01 AM

Festival of Trains keeps chugging along

