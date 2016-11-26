- Photos by Rachel Von | The Journal Gazette
Isaac Stepney, 5, keeps a watchful eye on trains going at the 17th annual Festival of Trains at Science Central on Friday. The Festival of Trains allows enthusiasts to observe model train sets in action – demonstrated by local model train groups – learn about train safety and history, as well as having hands-on fun at the Train Stop, a room full of train sets for exploration.
Maumee Valley Model Railroad Club’s Carl Dirig works on keeping train cars on track during the opening day of the Festival of Trains on Friday at Science Central.
- A model train excites Sawyer Purdy, 3, at the Festival of Trains. The event runs today from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m.
Festival of Trains keeps chugging along
