  • Michelle Davies | The Journal Gazette
    Visitors to the Fort Wayne Embassy Theater's Festival of Trees walk among the many themed trees Tuesday afternoon.

  • Michelle Davies | The Journal Gazette
    Felicity Sharp, 1, of Fort Wayne, admires the lights on the trees at the Embassy Theater's Festival of Trees Tuesday morning.

  • Michelle Davies | The Journal Gazette
  • Michelle Davies | The Journal Gazette
  • Michelle Davies | The Journal Gazette
    Grace Kadziolka, 11, of Fort Wayne, attempts to add up the amount of money on the Money Tree at the Embassy Theater's Festival of Trees Tuesday afternoon.

  • Michelle Davies | The Journal Gazette
November 29, 2016 5:50 PM

Festival of Trees

People view the decorated Christmas trees at the Embassy Theatre.

