Festivalgoers soak in bevy of musical acts

Saturday afternoon’s rain was just what the Meat Flowers needed.

The local surf/indie/punk rock band took the stage at 1 p.m. as the clouds opened up, sending folks at the Middle Waves Music Festival searching for shelter in the Lincoln Financial Pavilion at Headwaters Park.

Added to the Meat Flowers’ loyal fans, the waterlogged locals made for a more diverse crowd.

Cale Gerst, who filled in for the band’s absent drummer, said a small group of music lovers tends to frequent the few bars where local bands play.

“You see the same people all the time,” said Gerst, an IPFW sociology student who regularly plays with Big Money & the Spare Change. “We played here, we saw 45 people we’ve never seen before.”

In its first year, Middle Waves was designed to showcase local musicians along with national and regional acts. The sprawling, two-day music festival included multiple downtown locations and stages. As with similar events, food trucks, beer vendors, T-shirt vendors and henna artists joined the party.

Inside the pavilion, vendors surrounded an area where about 10 couches and 10 beanbag chairs allowed festivalgoers to relax around a simulated campfire.

Amber Cox, a local artist, was teaching workshops in making dreamcatchers by decorating wooden embroidery hoops with twine, flowers and seashells on Saturday afternoon. The crafting area was set up between the lounging area and the body-painting booth.

Cox, who does graffiti-style, black-and-white illustrations, attended the Best Coast concert on Friday night.

“Having such a big-name band in Fort Wayne, it made me emotional,” she said.

Cox sees Middle Waves as a celebration of the integrity of the work done by her many artist and musician friends. The 30-year-old believes the Summit City was ready to host such a music festival because her generation is making it a destination for the arts.

“A lot of us are really working hard to be entrepreneurs,” she added. “I think this is a big showcase for that talent Fort Wayne has.”

Cox planned to revert to kick back and enjoy the music Saturday night, when her husband was going to bring their almost-3-year-old daughter, Theda, to Middle Waves.

“I want her to experience this,” Cox said.

Steve Sanders also saw the music festival as an opportunity to cultivate the next generation of music fans. The 56-year-old Harris Corp. engineer brought his granddaughter, 18-month-old Rowan.

“It’s a rainy day,” he said. “I think she’s have a good time down here. She likes to dance.”

Sanders sat on one of the couches as he fed Rowan bites of orange-vanilla-flavored Italian ice.

“So many people,” he said of the couple of hundred gathered at that time under the roof. “She’s just been wandering around and smiling at people. She was making friends with the police over there.”

Gerst, 26, was enjoying a beer after the Meat Flowers’ set. Middle Waves, he said, far surpassed his modest expectations.

“Is it too cool for Fort Wayne?” he asked. “Maybe, in a way. We’re not California. We’re not New York. But you gotta start somewhere.”

