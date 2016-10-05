Final beam placed at Parkview Cancer Institute

Construction workers placed the final structural steel beam today on the $100 million Parkview Cancer Institute in a "topping out" ceremony that included a prayer, a choir and an impassioned speech by the cancer center's newly appointed president.

"Cancer is a complex disease," Dr. Neil Sharma said. "Cancer care is going to require us to be forward-thinking and daring. We want to collaborate with our patients in a way that's different."

Both the price and the size of the center have increased since the project was unveiled in May 2015. Original plans called for an $80 million, 125,000-square-foot facility. The updated numbers are $100 million and 175,000 square feet.

The larger building, which costs more, will allow Parkview to include unfinished spaces that can be turned into offices as operations expand in the future, Parkview spokesman Eric Clabaugh said.

