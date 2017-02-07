Fire-damaged hotel slated for repairs

Damage from a fire that ripped through guest rooms at the Wyndham Garden hotel, 5750 Challenger Parkway, more than a year ago is being repaired, according to a permit filed with Allen County Building Department.

The permit says $500,000 in remodeling will be done to the hotel, which was the scene of a fire Nov. 16, 2015. Damage to the property, just south of Washington Center Road and west of the Lima Road exits of Interstate 69, has remained visible since then.

The permit was sought by Fort Wayne Remodeling LLC, 18714 Lochner Road, Fort Wayne.

According to the Fort Wayne Fire Department, firefighters poured water through the roof of the structure from an aerial truck as the blaze spread through the attic of the building.

The fire was reported by motorists on the interstate who saw flames coming through the roof shortly before 9 p.m. and took about an hour to bring under control.

Fire officials initially reported 37 guest rooms were occupied, but later put the number at 22. No injuries were reported.

