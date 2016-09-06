Fire engulfs mobile home, spreads to a second

Fort Wayne firefighters responded Monday night to a report of a fire that engulfed one mobile home and spread to second one in the 2700 block of W. Washington Center Road.

Although the structure is occupied, no one was in the mobile home at 2737 W. Washington Center Road when the report of fire came, shortly before 9 p.m., according to a media release. Firefighters quickly controlled the first fire and then extinguished the one at the second mobile home.

Fire, water and smoke damage was heavy. The fire remains under investigation.