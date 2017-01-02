First-time visitor is 300,000th ice skater at Headwaters

Candy, cookies and cocoa.

That's what comes in a gift basket when you're the 300,000th visitor at the Headwaters Park ice skating rink.

Kelly Wonderly became that number about 1:45 p.m. Monday at the outdoor rink that opened in November 2003.

“I think she said that she’d not been there before, so that was kind of interesting," said Geoff Paddock, executive director of the Headwaters Park Alliance.

Wonderly, who went to the rink with her two children, received the gift basket with items from local vendors, including the sweets, hot chocolate, and a season pass that will allow her to enjoy free ice skating at Headwaters through the first Sunday in March. That's when the season ends and the park prepares for a string of festivals and other events scheduled for warmer months.

