Fisher's books draw more interest

Readers were snapping up copies of author Carrie Fisher’s books Wednesday, particularly online, but interest locally was more moderate.

Fisher’s latest book, “The Princess Diarist,” was on top of Amazon’s list of best-selling books, just ahead of “Zero Sugar Diet.”

“Wishful Drinking” and “Postcards From the Edge” were also in Amazon’s top 10.

Five of the top-10 books on Amazon’s “Movers and Shakers” list, which includes titles that show the greatest upward movement in sales over a 24-hour period, were by Fisher. That list also included Courtney Carbone’s book, “I Am a Princess,” about Fisher’s Princess Leia character, at No. 11.

Half Price Books in Fort Wayne hasn’t had a surge of inquiries about books by Fisher, an actress and humorist who died Tuesday at age 60.

“I had one phone call that I took looking for her newest book, but other than that, I haven’t noticed a great uptick in customers looking for her stuff,” store manager Jade Loeffler said.

Troy Kirkpatrick, manager of the Barnes & Noble store at Glenbrook Square, said the bookstore has been busy in general. There was plenty of local interest in Fisher’s “Princess Diarist” in the weeks leading to Christmas after the book was released.

“It’s just Christmastime, and she’s an iconic figure,” Kirkpatrick said.

Many of the store’s “Princess Diarist” books sold before her death was announced Tuesday, though as of late Wednesday afternoon, the store still had 19 copies, Kirkpatrick said.

The Barnes & Noble at Jefferson Pointe had the book featured on a display table for the holiday season, said Bill Allen, merchandise manager.

There seemed to be more inquiries due to her death.

“We have seen an increase. We’ve sold a few,” Allen said Wednesday. “I’ve shown people where (the book is) at least four times today.”

Sam Hyde, owner of Hyde Brothers Booksellers, said several patrons commented since Tuesday about Fisher’s death, but they weren’t asking about her books.

Hyde said his store normally carried at least a couple of Fisher’s literary titles.

“Postcards From the Edge” was a big hit, he said.

It’s hard to predict when a celebrity author dies how much increased interest there will be in their books, Hyde said. He suggests that patrons call his store before coming if they’re interested in a Fisher title.

“All it takes is one fan and, bam, they’re gone,” Hyde said. “We don’t carry two of any one thing.”

lisagreen@jg.net

The Associated Press contributed to this report.