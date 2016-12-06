Fix for closed bridge in city getting closer

The Allen County commissioners on Monday approved spending $103,370 on a study assessing the feasibility of replacing the long-closed Edsall Avenue bridge over the Norfolk Southern railroad.

The bridge in southeast Fort Wayne, which crosses railroad tracks south of McDonald Street and north of Reynolds Street, has been closed to vehicles since July 30, 2015. The closure came after its steel was found to have deteriorated to the point that its weight rating dropped below 3 tons.

But replacing the structure, built in 1948, has proved problematic. One approach to the crossing is on a hill, and there were questions as to whether the grade could comply with Americans with Disabilities Act standards. And any changes had to be approved by the railroad company, because the bridge spans a railroad right of way.

The contract, with Butler, Fairman & Seufert Inc., Fort Wayne, looked at replacement options. Now, having met with the railroad to make sure the bridge will be high enough and with neighbors about a pedestrian walkway, the next phase of the project can begin, Bill Hartman, director of the Allen County Highway Department, told commissioners. That will involve having plans drawn up so the project can be put out for bids, said Dan Allen, construction manager for the highway department.

About 20 feet long, the bridge had carried about 2,500 vehicles a day. Since its closure, traffic has been crossing the tracks at McDonald Street. But that means drivers must wait for passing trains.

Even though the bridge is inside Fort Wayne city limits, the county highway department pays for maintaining all bridges in Allen County.

Also Monday, the commissioners approved aspects of other road improvement highway projects. OK’d were a matching grant agreement between the county and the Indiana Department of Transportation for repair of concrete streets in the Haven­wood neighborhood in the Woodburn area and a contract for engineering studies and recommendations for the intersection of Leesburg and Flaugh roads and straightening a curve on Cook Road west of U.S. 33.

The contract is with A&Z Engineering LLC of Fort Wayne for $58,100.

rsalter@jg.net