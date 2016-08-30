Flood advisory: Adams, Huntington, Wells

The National Weather Service has issued a flood advisory for parts of Adams, Huntington and Wells counties until 10:15 p.m.

At 7:09 p.m., radar indicatd heavy rain because of thunderstorms that will cause minor flooding in the advisory area, the weather service said in a statement. One observer reported 3.2 inches of rain over southern Wells County. Some roads will have local flooding.

Locations that will experience flooding include Bluffton, Berne, Geneva, Monroe, Warren, Poneto, Vera Cruz, Linn Grove, Domestic, Wellsburg, Liberty Center, Plum Tree, Dillman, Keystone and Reiffsburg.