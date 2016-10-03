

YWCA Northeast Indiana launched Domestic Violence Awareness Month by honoring those whose lives have been affected by domestic violence. Approximately100 people attended Flowers on the River Monday with a procession to the Martin Luther King, Jr. Bridge where flowers were thrown off of the bridge and into the St. Mary’s River. GALLERY



Smooth Criminals Dance Group perform at the YWCA's Flowers on the River Monday. YWCA Northeast Indiana launched Domestic Violence Awareness Month by honoring those whose lives have been affected by domestic violence. Approximately100 people joined a procession to the Martin Luther King, Jr. Bridge where flowers were thrown off of the bridge and into the St. Mary’s River. GALLERY



