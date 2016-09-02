Former city councilwoman Janet Bradbury dies

Janet G. Bradbury, a longtime teacher who replaced Fort Wayne's first city councilwoman and went on to serve 14 years in the post, died Saturday at age 77.

Bradbury, a Democrat who had run unsuccessfully for state representative, was selected by a Democratic caucus in 1982 to fill an at-large City Council seat. She replaced Vivian Schmidt, who resigned when she moved out of state with her family.

Bradbury was elected to full terms in 1983, 1987 and 1991, but lost narrowly in 1995 to a group of Republican at-large candidates that included current Councilman John Crawford.

On the council, she tried to get the city to establish a collective bargaining ordinance that would require the city to negotiate contracts with all unions, and referred to tax abatements for businesses as "corporate welfare." She led the effort to strengthen Fort Wayne's animal control ordinance, and raised the council's interest in the cable television contract.

In retirement, she was an occasional letter-writer to The Journal Gazette, often on political issues. Last fall, she praised the post-Council careers of Democratic colleagues Tom Henry and Mark GiaQuinta and thanked them for their service, but as for Republican David Long, "not so much."

Surviving are two daughters, Karen Bradbury and Barbara Howard, and a son, Michael. Bradbury's husband, Lloyd, preceded her in death.

Services at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Fairhaven Funeral Home, 6557 N. Clinton St., with calling two hours before services. Memorials to Fort Wayne Animal Care & Control.