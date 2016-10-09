

Rachel Von | The Journal Gazette

Guests enjoy feeding one of the giraffes during a sunny day during the last day of the regular season at the Fort Wayne Children's Zoo in Fort Wayne, IN on Sunday. The launch of the 2016 season included the opening of the newly renovated Outback—the third and final phase of the new Australian Adventure three-year renovation. New baby penguins, and baby kangaroo joeys, were also a big hit with guests. Guests can look forward to seeing two new Tasmanian Devils and a new male lion, Bahati, at the opening of next season. GALLERY / VIDEO



Rachel Von | The Journal Gazette

Joshua Visocky, 4, enjoys hanging out in the ostrich egg during the last day of the regular season at the Fort Wayne Children's Zoo in Fort Wayne, IN on Sunday. The launch of the 2016 season included the opening of the newly renovated Outback—the third and final phase of the new Australian Adventure three-year renovation. New baby penguins, and baby kangaroo joeys, were also a big hit with guests. Guests can look forward to seeing two new Tasmanian Devils and a new male lion, Bahati, at the opening of next season. GALLERY / VIDEO





Rachel Von | The Journal Gazette

Sally Berger, right, feeds one of the giraffes as volunteer Dawn Zion watches during a sunny day during the last day of the regular season at the Fort Wayne Children's Zoo in Fort Wayne, IN on Sunday. The launch of the 2016 season included the opening of the newly renovated Outback—the third and final phase of the new Australian Adventure three-year renovation. New baby penguins, and baby kangaroo joeys, were also a big hit with guests. Guests can look forward to seeing two new Tasmanian Devils and a new male lion, Bahati, at the opening of next season. GALLERY / VIDEO



Rachel Von | The Journal Gazette

Hailee Schambers, 7, checks out a sea lion during the last day of the regular season at the Fort Wayne Children's Zoo in Fort Wayne, IN on Sunday. The launch of the 2016 season included the opening of the newly renovated Outback—the third and final phase of the new Australian Adventure three-year renovation. New baby penguins, and baby kangaroo joeys, were also a big hit with guests. Guests can look forward to seeing two new Tasmanian Devils and a new male lion, Bahati, at the opening of next season. GALLERY / VIDEO



Rachel Von | The Journal Gazette

Isaac Thurber, 8, checks out a lionfish in The Reef in the Australian Adventure during the last day of the regular season at the Fort Wayne Children's Zoo in Fort Wayne, IN on Sunday. The launch of the 2016 season included the opening of the newly renovated Outback—the third and final phase of the new Australian Adventure three-year renovation. New baby penguins, and baby kangaroo joeys, were also a big hit with guests. Guests can look forward to seeing two new Tasmanian Devils and a new male lion, Bahati, at the opening of next season. GALLERY / VIDEO



Rachel Von | The Journal Gazette

A lionfish swims in The Reef in the Australian Adventure during the last day of the regular season at the Fort Wayne Children's Zoo in Fort Wayne, IN on Sunday. The launch of the 2016 season included the opening of the newly renovated Outback—the third and final phase of the new Australian Adventure three-year renovation. New baby penguins, and baby kangaroo joeys, were also a big hit with guests. Guests can look forward to seeing two new Tasmanian Devils and a new male lion, Bahati, at the opening of next season. GALLERY / VIDEO



Rachel Von | The Journal Gazette

Guests enjoy the Stingray Bay during the last day of the regular season at the Fort Wayne Children's Zoo in Fort Wayne, IN on Sunday. The launch of the 2016 season included the opening of the newly renovated Outback—the third and final phase of the new Australian Adventure three-year renovation. New baby penguins, and baby kangaroo joeys, were also a big hit with guests. Guests can look forward to seeing two new Tasmanian Devils and a new male lion, Bahati, at the opening of next season. GALLERY / VIDEO