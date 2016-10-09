Rachel Von | The Journal Gazette
Guests enjoy feeding one of the giraffes during a sunny day during the last day of the regular season at the Fort Wayne Children's Zoo in Fort Wayne, IN on Sunday.
Joshua Visocky, 4, enjoys hanging out in the ostrich egg during the last day of the regular season at the Fort Wayne Children's Zoo in Fort Wayne, IN on Sunday.
Sally Berger, right, feeds one of the giraffes as volunteer Dawn Zion watches during a sunny day during the last day of the regular season at the Fort Wayne Children's Zoo in Fort Wayne, IN on Sunday.
Hailee Schambers, 7, checks out a sea lion during the last day of the regular season at the Fort Wayne Children's Zoo in Fort Wayne, IN on Sunday.
Isaac Thurber, 8, checks out a lionfish in The Reef in the Australian Adventure during the last day of the regular season at the Fort Wayne Children's Zoo in Fort Wayne, IN on Sunday.
A lionfish swims in The Reef in the Australian Adventure during the last day of the regular season at the Fort Wayne Children's Zoo in Fort Wayne, IN on Sunday.
Guests enjoy the Stingray Bay during the last day of the regular season at the Fort Wayne Children's Zoo in Fort Wayne, IN on Sunday.
A great white pelican enjoys the sunny day during the last day of the regular season at the Fort Wayne Children's Zoo in Fort Wayne, IN on Sunday. The launch of the 2016 season included the opening of the newly renovated Outback—the third and final phase of the new Australian Adventure three-year renovation. New baby penguins, and baby kangaroo joeys, were also a big hit with guests. Guests can look forward to seeing two new Tasmanian Devils and a new male lion, Bahati, at the opening of next season.
October 09, 2016 5:05 PM
Fort Wayne Children's Zoo
Sunday October 9th was the last day of the regular season for the Fort Wayne Children's Zoo.