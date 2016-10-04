Fort Wayne Director of Public Safety Rusty York to retire

Fort Wayne Director of Public Safety Rusty York will retire effective Dec. 1, Mayor Tom Henry announced Tuesday.

York, who has worked in public safety for 39 years, oversees the police and fire departments and Animal Care and Control as public safety director.

He also oversees academy classes, leads efforts to get grants for public safety, works to increase collaboration between agencies and assists in union negotiations.

"Rusty York is a true servant leader," Mayor Tom Henry said in a statement. "I appreciate his values, professionalism and integrity that have assisted us in our collective efforts to have the finest police and fire departments in the country and the safesty city possible."

Asked whether the possibility that the City Council would eliminate the public safety director's position played a role in his decision to retire, York said that was part of it.

There was an effort by the council to eliminate York's position last year, but the proposal was withdrawn. York said some new concil members made an issue of it, so he knew there would be an effort to eliminate the position again this year.

"I had no doubt it would resurface," he said.

"I didn't want this position to be a distraction," York said. "Politics shouldn't enter into it," but sometimes it does, he said.

"I was prepared to retire last year," when he ran for the fourth district city council seat as a Democrat. "I knew that if I was successful I would retire Jan. 1" He lost the election. He also ran for state representative in the 1990s, but lost that race, too.

"I've known for the last year I was going to be retiring, but I didn't want to announce it too soon," he said.

The city announced that the police chief and fire chief will will serve as co-directors of public safety. That is necessary, York said, because some contracts have safety director language in them.

York started out as a journeyman lineman when he was 18 for what was then City Light. In 1975, shortly after City Light was sold, he entered the police academy. He retired as a captain in 1997 and became student safety director in the transportation department of the Fort Wayne Community Schools.

York returned to the police department as chief in 2000, and served as chief until 2014, when he was named public safety director.

"I'm proud of a lot of things we've accomplished" is his time as chief and public safety director, including departments' relationship with the community. "When something bad happens, we get everyone at the table and talk about it. That's why we don't have problems some other communities have had."

He also points to increasing police staffing from 370 to 460, sending 20 of the command staff to the FBI National Academy, digitized fingerprint records and use of digital audio and video and GPS in police cars, and combining the police, sheriff, fire and ambulance 911 centers.

York said next spring he will be teaching a course at IPFW in principals in public safety, and, he said, some consulting opportunities have also come up.

He'll also try to get back into the stained-glass business, a sideline he had a few years ago. He was working with real estate agents and builders making sidelights for front doors, "But it got to be too much" when combined with his other jobs.

"We'll see," he said. "Some other things might come up."

