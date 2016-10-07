Fort Wayne announces leaf pickup schedule

Fort Wayne is planning to start its fall leaf pickup Oct. 17, the city announced Friday.

Crews will visit every neighborhood twice, during the seven-week curbside collection season. The schedule was mailed to residents in recent City Utilities’ bills.

"Bagging leaves and having them picked up on a resident’s schedule continues to grow in popularity," the city said in a news release. "Last year, we saw a 35 percent increase in participation of those residents placing leaves in biodegradable bags at the curb and calling 311 to schedule a pick-up. As a result, we collected nearly 26,000 bags of leaves, which was about a 6,000-ton increase in bagged leaf collection."

Residents who want regular curbside collection should rake leaves to the curb or park strip in front of their home by 7 a.m. on Monday of their designated collection week. Leaf collection may occur on any day of the designated collection week. Other yard waste should not be mixed with the leaves, and cars should not be parked over the leaves, the city said.

The schedule is:

* Oct. 17-21 South

* Oct. 24-28 North

* Oct. 31-Nov. 4. Central

* Nov. 7-11 South

* Nov. 14-18 North

* Nov. 28-Dec. 2 Central

There will be no leaf collection on Veterans Day, Friday, Nov. 11.

Starting the afternoon of Oct. 17, daily updates of the specific neighborhoods that crews will be in the next day, will be available online at www.cityoffortwayne.org/leaves. Residents can also call the leaf pick-up hotline, 427-2302.

The city also issued several reminders, including discouraging children from playing in leaf piles near the street. Also, to prevent street flooding, residents should make sure leaves are not near a storm drain and that storm drains are free and clear to handle rainwater.

Burning leaves within city limits is a violation of City Code. The fine is $50; $75 after 30 days.

Biodegradable bags for leaves are available by calling 311 and scheduling the service. Biodegradable bags orders will continue to be picked up through Dec. 21.