Fort Wayne-area gas prices continue to fall

The average price of gasoline in the Fort Wayne area fell again last week by 16.1 cents a gallon, to an average of $2.05 a gallon Sunday, GasBuddy.com said today.

Nationally, the average price of gas fell 1.8 cents a gallon last week, to $2.17 a gallon, GasBuddy said in a statement.

Area prices were 7 cents a gallon lower than a year ago and are 10.3 cents lower than last month, the statement said. Nationally, it said, prices were 17.2 cents a gallon lower than a year ago and 5 cents lower than last month.

With children back in school, the demand for gas has eased, said Gregg Laskoski, GasBuddy senior petroleum analyst.

Refineries are also changing over to the cheaper 'winter-blend' gasoline that should be rolled out next week, Laskoski said.