Fort Wayne gets bids for tunnel project

The Fort Wayne Board of Public Works on Thursday received bids for its deep rock tunnel project.

Once complete, officials say the tunnel will reduce the amount of combined sewer overflows into the city's rivers by 90 percent. The project is a major component of Fort Wayne's 2008 consent decree, or legal settlement, with the Environmental Protection Agency to reduce the yearly average of such overflows from 76 to four.

The bids received Thursday are:

* Kiewit-Seli JV - $229,889,934

* S.A. Healy-Salini Impreglio JV - $187,963,000

* Shea-Jay Dee JV - $205,988,194

* Strabag- Walsh JV - $224,983,000

* Traylor-McNally JV - $225,694,734

The engineer's estimate of project was $189,900,000. Officials estimate it will take three to four weeks to evaluate the bids and select the lowest bidder that meets all of the project requirements.

