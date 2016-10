A Fort Wayne woman is Indiana's newest Hoosier Lottery winner.

Beth Musser had never played a Hoosier Lottery Fast Play game, a statement said, and ended up winning $75,052.

Musser claimed her prize Thursday at Hoosier Lottery Headquarters in Indianapolis. She bought the $10 winning ticket on a whim at a Fort Wayne Lassus Handy Dandy.

Odds for $10 Fast Play JACKPOT! are 1 in 3.21, the statement said. The jackpot amount is determined at the time of purchase and is dependent upon the ticket price.