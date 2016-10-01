Fort4Fitness 2016



Chad Ryan | The Journal Gazette

Wearing Jack-O-Lantern shirts, 10K participants from left, Becky Siegel, Brad Lambright and Brenda Wylie-Biggs laugh with one another as they navigate the course during the Fort4Fitness Fall Festival on Saturday. (with video)



Marcia Mohren, left, and Debra Rhodes hold hands as they cross the finish line at Parkview Field during the half marathon at the Fort4Fitness Fall Festival on Saturday. (with video)



Participants in the 10K run leave from the starting line on Harrison Street during the Fort4Fitness Fall Festival on Saturday. (with video)



Half Marathon participants run south on Calhoun Street Saturday during the Fort4Fitness Fall Festival. (with video)



Sam Bird crosses the finish line to win the inaugural full marathon on Saturday at Fort4Fitness Fall Festival at Parkview Field. (with video)



Sam Bird runs south on Calhoun Street Saturday during the inaugural marathon at Fort4Fitness Fall Festival. Bird finished in a personal best 2:42:49. (with video)



Sisters, from left, Caroline, 3, Olivia, 8, and Sydney Bessesen, 6, hold signs and cheer for their mother, Mary Bessesen, as she crosses the finish line at Paview Field during the Fort4Fitness Fall Fetival on Saturday. (with video)



Runners leave from the starting line on Harrison Street to kick off the 10K race on Saturday during the Fort4Fitness Fall Festival. (with video)



Devin Gilliam shouts in celebration as he crosses the finish line at Parkview Field to win the wheelchair division of the inaugural marathon on Saturday at the Fort4Fitness Fall Festival. Gilliam completed the 26.2 miles in 3:22:13. (with video)



Half marathon participants, from left, Briana Owens, Jane Fudge, Jonelle Fedock and Christine Sorg close in on the finish line at Parkview Field during the Fort4Fitness Fall Festival on Saturday. (with video)



A 10K participant jogs down Fairfield Avenue on her way to Parkview Field during the Fort4Fitness Fall Festival on Saturday. (with video)



Kasi Maple runs along the warning track at Parkview Field as she heads toward teh finish of the half marathon during the Fort4Fitness Fall Festival on Saturday. (with video)



Marathon runners leave from the starting line at the viaduct on Harrison Street to kick off during the inaugural full marathon on Saturday at the Fort4Fitness Fall Festival. (with video)



Sam Bird waits for a TV interview at Parkview Field on Saturday after winning the inaugural marathon at the Fort4Fitness Fall Festival in a personal best 2:42:49. (with video)



Lindsay Cordes crosses the finish line at Parkview Field on Saturday to win the womens marathon in the Fort4Fitness Fall Festival. Cordes ran a pace of 6:50 to finish the 26.2 miles in 2:58:47. (with video)



Spectators line up along the rail under the viaduct on Harrison Street to watch the start of the inaugural full marathon on Saturday at the Fort4Fitness Fall Festival. (with video)



Fort4Fitness 10K participants make their way down Fairfield Avenue during the Fort4Fitness Fall Festival on Saturday. (with video)



Elias Rojas crosses the finish line at Parkview Field in 1:10:36 to win the half marathon during the Fort4Fitness Fall Festival on Saturday. (with video)



The Fort4Fitness Fall Festival finish line and medal presentations take up the infield at ParkviewField on Saturday. (with video)



Spectators stand along the curb in front of Parkview Field as they watch participants in the 10K, half marathon and full marathon make their way toward the entrance to the ballpark during the Fort4Fitness Fall Festival on Saturday. (with video)



Half marathon runners travel south on Calhoun Street during the Fort4Fitness Fall Festival on Saturday. (with video)



Lindsay Cordes runs south on Calhoun Street Saturday during the inaugural marathon at Fort4Fitness Fall Festival. Cordes was the female individual winner of the marathon, rinishing in 2:58:47. (with video)