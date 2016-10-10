Fort4Fitness adding holiday event

Fort4Fitness, known for its Spring Cycle bicycling and Fall Festival fitness running events, is adding a new way to kick off the holiday season.

The Fort4Fitness Fantasy of Lights 5K will give runners -- and walkers -- the chance to travel through the just-lighted holiday displays at Franke Park on Nov. 19. The displays will be lit at 6 p.m., with the fitness event starting at 6:30 p.m.

The organization is cooperating with Blue Jacket, Inc., a Fort Wayne nonprofit which uses the animated displays as its primary annual fundraiser.

Carrie Reeb, executive director of Fort4Fitness, said about 1,000 participants are expected for the event, which is open to runners and walkers, both children and adults, and is stroller-friendly.

Online registration opened today at www.fort4fitness.org.

For more information, read Tuesday's print edition of The Journal Gazette or go to www.journalgazette.net after 1 a.m. Tuesday.

rsalter@jg.net