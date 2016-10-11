Fort4Fitness adds 5K to Fantasy of Lights

Fort4Fitness, known for its Spring Cycle and Fall Festival fitness events, is adding a new way to kick off the holiday season.

The Fort4Fitness Fantasy of Lights 5K will give runners – and walkers – the chance to travel through the just-lighted holiday displays at Franke Park on Nov. 19. The 85 displays will be lit at 6 p.m., with the fitness event starting at 6:30 p.m.

The organization is cooperating with Blue Jacket Inc., a Fort Wayne nonprofit that uses the animated displays as its primary annual fundraiser.

Carrie Reeb, executive director of Fort4Fitness, said about 1,000 participants are expected for the 5K, which is open to children and adults and is stroller-friendly.

Online registration is available at www.fort4fitness.org. The cost for the event is $20 for adults, $15 for ages 6 to 17 and free for 5 and younger. People may watch the lighting and cheer on participants for free.

A commemorative long-sleeved T-shirt, hot chocolate and snacks are included in the cost, as well as a glow-in-the dark accessory that will make the event a modified version of popular glow runs, Reeb said. Awards will be given to age-group and overall winners, as well as best holiday costumes.

Reeb said most of the course is asphalt, but part of it may be gravel. Plans are for participants to make two loops around the Fantasy of Lights with a portion through a section of Franke Park that was once a drive-in movie lot, Reeb said.

But the exact route is still being worked out, she said.

Fort4Fitness and Blue Jacket will benefit from the event. Festival of Lights has raised more than $600,000 since 1995 for Blue Jacket’s programs for people seeking employment assistance and skills.

Tony Hudson, Blue Jacket executive director, said this year’s Fantasy of Lights will open Nov. 22, a day earlier than previous years to allow families to attend it and downtown’s Night of Lights on Nov 23, the night before Thanksgiving.

The drive-thru display will add four new scenes, he said, “and a couple of surprises.”

The price on Friday and Saturday nights is being raised from $5 to $10 a car “to reduce congestion” on those evenings, Hudson said. The price those nights will also go up to $15 for a 15-passenger van and $30 for a bus or trolley.

Prices on other nights will remain $5 per car, $10 per van and $25 for a bus or trolley.

Fantasy of Lights will continue through Dec. 31 and is open every day, including Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve, Christmas and New Year’s Eve. Hours are 6 to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 6 to 10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays.

Horse-drawn carriage rides will be available Tuesdays through Thursdays from Cornelius Carriages, Columbia City. Information about the rides is available by calling 691-3780.

Reeb said she hopes the new 5K will not only offer another opportunity for fitness enthusiasts but become a new family tradition.

“We’re hoping that if it’s successful, we could repeat it,” she said.

